Bryan Honda Announces Upcoming Startup Grind Event

North Carolina’s oldest Honda dealership invites entrepreneurs to learn how to stay ahead in ever-changing business environment

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (PRUnderground) January 21st, 2018

Bryan Honda will be hosting the reboot of Startup Grind Fayetteville on January 25, 2018.

Aspiring and accomplished entrepreneurs alike are invited to attend. During the event, guests will enjoy a fireside chat with Bryan Honda General Manager Tim Roussell, who will share insight into disrupting the trillion dollar automotive industry. Bryan Honda Chief Marketing Officer and Startup Grind Director Rico Glover will host, and guests will get the chance to listen, learn, and ask questions about staying ahead in a quickly-changing business atmosphere.

The Business After Hours evening is a Greater Fayetteville Chamber event where attendees will get to have fun, relax, and meet other regional professionals.

Startup Grind was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010. Since that time, it has expanded to be the largest independent startup community. Serving more than 1 million entrepreneurs in 250+ countries, events, media, and partnerships with organizations like Google for Entrepreneurs, Startup Grind offers monthly events featuring stories from local professionals who offer their insight into their path to success. Since its launch, Startup Grind has hosted 5,000 fireside chats.

Bryan Honda is North Carolina’s oldest Honda dealership, and over the past few years, the dealership has integrated digital marketing and innovative sales strategies into their routine. The end result has been shattered sales records and enthusiastic customers. By increasing engagement with prospects and customers, as well as streamlining the sales process, Bryan Honda has set forth a benchmark in the evolution of the automotive industry.

Glover, who serves as the dealership’s chief digital officer and a director for Startup Grind Powered By Google For Entrepreneurs, is a decorated digital media expert and trainer. He is dedicated to helping Bryan Honda leverage digital marketing to better accommodate prospects and customers, thereby increasing sales rates.

Startup Grind Fayetteville at Bryan Honda will be held on January 25, 2018, from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Professionals in industries ranging from tourism and hospitality to business services, as well as those in roles including manager, director, and coordinator, and entrepreneurs are invited to meet new contacts, build relationships, and learn more about breaking ground in business success.

Space is limited. Registration is now open at www.FayBiz.com.

About Bryan Honda

Bryan Honda is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and proudly serves the surrounding area with a strong commitment to customer service in every aspect of the car buying process. Bryan Honda offers a wide selection of vehicles and a knowledgeable team who strive to deliver a seamless, hassle-free experience to everyone who walks onto the lot.