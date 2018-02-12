Bruno Mars Promo Code for General Admission (GA) Tickets, Front Row and Floor Seats at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Bruno Mars tickets for all 2018 "24K Magic" tour dates. Add discount/promo code BRUNO2018 for added savings on GA, floor seats, VIP and more.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Bruno Mars presale tickets. To the delight of his fans, he has added new dates in 2018 in conjunction with his highly successful “24K Magic” world tour. His supporting act for 2018 North American tour dates will be Cardi B, who was his ”Finesse” collaborator. The newly announced leg of his tour gets underway on September 7th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO and this leg of his tour will culminate on October 27th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bruno Mars 2018 North America Tour Dates:

September 7 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

September 8 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

September 11 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

September 15 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

September 22 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

September 23 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

September 27 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

September 28 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 1 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

October 2 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

October 4 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

October 5 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

October 7 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

October 11 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

October 14 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

October 15 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

October 20 – Austin, TX at Circuit of the Americas

October 23 – Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

This beloved performers massive tour is in support of his amazing 24K Magic album. After the final leg, this tour will have encompassed 135 concert dates around the world. Bruno Mars won 7 Grammy Awards at the 2018 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.

