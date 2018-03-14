Brunch In North Hollywood Is Now Offered By The Eclectic On Saturdays and Sundays

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

Brunch is probably the best meal of the day. This meal is the raining champ with pancakes for days, French toast that will make your mouth water, and eggs that will make you cry because of their fluffiness. Starting on February 24th, The Eclectic is offering brunch in North Hollywood on Saturdays and Sundays. No one can do brunch in North Hollywood better than this location. The Eclectic has all the breakfast treats to satisfy everyone’s cravings. If you are interested in trying out this culinary delight, check them out at 5156 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood (818.760.2233).

The Eclectic is the place to brunch in North Hollywood. They have the usual delicious classics, like eggs benedict and pancakes, as well as items with a twist. The Eclectic is the place to be for a modern take on the breakfast items that are well known and loved. The Eclectic offers Brussel Sprouts as a brunch option for the bold, and the Croque Madam for a new take on your favorite omelet. This brunch in North Hollywood restaurant is full of surprises and will not disappoint.

The brunch in North Hollywood chef loves to make meals for his customers. He always focuses on creating dishes full of unique flavors and seasonal ingredients. He strives on producing dishes that will satisfy his diverse clientele. The Eclectic sources their ingredients locally to warrant the best quality for these tasty breakfast delicacies. The Eclectic is just starting out, and the chef is excited to design more amazing items for their brunch in North Hollywood restaurant.

Eating brunch in North Hollywood at The Eclectic will not be disappointed. You will have the option to make this meal a bottomless one with mimosas or sangrias. Pair this boozy brunch with any one of their delicious classics to make this a meal to remember. For your next brunch, think of this brunch in North Hollywood location for an amazing time.

About The Eclectic

The Eclectic is the restaurant you have been waiting for. They have it all from delicious breakfast treats, to satisfying drinks that will quench any happy hour need. Nothing can beat this brunch in North Hollywood spot that has creative culinary delights, which will make your mouth water with anticipation. Make your reservation today at 5156 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood (818.760.2233), and follow them on Instagram and Facebook to see why everyone is raving about this new eatery!

