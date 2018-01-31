Brown’s Toyota and Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)

Brown's Toyota of Glen Burnie and owner William E. Schuiling are proud to partner with foundations like Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Baltimore, MD (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and owner William E. Schuiling are proud to be part of an amazing community, and to be able to work with foundations like Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Inc. (BARCS). BARCS is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that take in homeless, neglected and unwanted animals in Baltimore City. BARCS promotes responsible pet ownership and strives to take in and care for abandoned, neglected, abused, lost or surrendered animals. Sadly, on average 30 animals are surrendered to BARCS daily. However, they do not turn away any animal in need of food, shelter and love.

Throughout 2017, Brown’s Toyota and William Schuiling continued to support BARCS in several different capacities. Aside from regular donations, in April Brown’s Toyota had a great time hosting the Super Duper Pet Adoption Event with BARCS at the dealership. This adoption event helped BARCS to find new forever homes for over 20 pets! In August, Brown’s Toyota donated $5,000 to BARCS towards the purchase of a 26-foot trailer to help transport animals.

Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie and William Schuiling donated over $42,000 to BARCS in 2017. Brown’s would like to thank all of our employees and customers who helped make these donations and events possible. Thank you so much for all you do for our 4 legged friends! http://baltimoreanimalshelter.org/

About Brown Automotive Group

Browns Car Stores is proud to serve Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, motorists since 1972. We are the largest privately owned automotive company in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a number of dealerships throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville. We also have several Maryland locations, including Glen Burnie and Baltimore.