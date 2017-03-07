Brown’s to the Rescue; Super Duper Pet Adoption Day

We are excited to be hosting a pet adoption event at Brown's Toyota of Glen Burnie with our friends Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) and Petco Foundation!

(PRUnderground) March 6th, 2017

Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie and William Schuiling donated $10,000 to Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) a non-profit no-kill animal shelter in 2016. They take in homeless, neglected and unwanted animals in Baltimore.

We are now excited to be hosting a pet adoption event at Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie with our friends Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) and Petco Foundation! We will have dogs and cats available for adoption of all types and ages, so join us on April 23rd and find the perfect new addition to your family.

About Brown Automotive Group

Browns Car Stores is proud to serve Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, motorists since 1972. We are the largest privately owned automotive company in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a number of dealerships throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville. We also have several Maryland locations, including Glen Burnie and Baltimore.