Brown’s Manassas Subaru Helps Clear The Shelters

Manassas, VA (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

Brown’s Manassas Subaru, and owner, Willliam E. Schuiling, teamed up with NBC4 and Homeward Trails Animal Rescue for Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. Clear the Shelters is a community-driven, pet adoption event that is devoted to placing shelter animals with their perfect forever home. NBC and Telemundo owned stations pair up with animal shelters all across the country to host Clear the Shelters.

This year, Clear the Shelters took place on Saturday, August 18 and over 76,802 shelter pets were adopted nationwide! Brown’s Manassas Subaru has sponsored NBC4 Washington’s Clear the Shelters event for the past two years. In 2018, Brown’s Manassas Subaru partnered with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue for Clear the Shelters and helped 44 dogs find their forever homes! General Manager, Patrick Hall was proud to participate in the event and present donation checks to Homeward Trails and Animal Welfare League of Alexandria to help animals in need. Brown’s Manassas Subaru thanks everyone who came out to the event on August 18 to support Homeward Trails Animal Rescue.

