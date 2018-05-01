Brown’s Manassas Subaru: 2018 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award

Brown’s Manassas Subaru was one of ten retailers selected for the 2018 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award!

Manassas, VA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Brown’s Manassas Subaru was one of ten retailers selected for the 2018 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award! Brown’s was chosen out of 631 Subaru retailers to be a top ten finalist. This award recognizes Subaru retailers who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to efforts in the local community such as the education, safety, environment and animals. Brown’s Manassas Subaru was selected for the award for their support of Project Hero – a program committed to helping to improve the physical and mental well-being of injured veterans by offering rehabilitation through cycling. Brown’s and owner William E. Schuiling were grateful for the opportunity to provide lunch for all of the riders as they rode through Manassas as part of their 400 mile Memorial Challenge ride from Washington DC to Virginia Beach. In addition to our veterans, and the Brown’s Manassas Subaru staff, we were joined by Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, Joe Koch from Wanada, the Vice Mayor of the City of Manassas Marc Aveni and Brown Automotive Group’s CEO, Danny Legge.

Additionally, Brown’s Manassas Subaru and William Schuiling partnered with the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company and through the Subaru Love Promise helped raise over $37,863 for the fire department. Brown’s Manassas Subaru and owner William Schuiling also support local animal shelters and rescues, such as Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, all throughout the year through donations and by hosting local adoption events. Brown’s Manassas Subaru also supports Cougar Elementary, Literacy Volunteers of America, Prince William, Inc. and the Prince William Area Agency on Aging. Brown’s and owner William E. Schuiling are committed to a program of philanthropy that helps build strong communities and makes a meaningful social impact. Brown’s Manassas Subaru is honored to have received such a meaningful award and plans to continue working towards supporting and strengthening the local community.

