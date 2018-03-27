Brown’s Car Stores Helps Build Strong Communities

William E. Schuiling and Karen Schuiling, owners of Brown’s Car Stores, believe it is important to give back to the local community.

Washington D.C. (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

William E. Schuiling and Karen Schuiling, owners of Brown’s Car Stores, believe it is important to give back to the local community. Mr. and Mrs. Schuiling partner with non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and animals on behalf of Brown’s Car Stores.

The Charlevoix Area Humane Society is devoted to caring for and protecting all animals as non-profit 501(c)3 no-kill animal shelter serving the community since 1974. William and Karen Schuiling generously donated $12,000 to help support the Charlevoix Area Humane Society which helps neglected, abused and abandoned animals receive the care and love they need. http://www.charlevoixhumane.org/

The Community Food Pantry helps provide emergency food and personal care items to families in need and who reside within the Charlevoix Public School District. William E. Schuiling and Karen Schuiling, recently donated $10,000 to the Community Food Pantry which facilitated stocking shelves with supplemental and nutritional food choices in 150 households. chxcommfoodpantry@gmail.com

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that works to find homes for dogs and cats rescued from high-kill animal shelters, as well as animals that have been abandoned or neglected in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland. William E. Schuiling and Karen Schuiling donated $1,000 to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue which helps save and care for thousands of animals. https://www.homewardtrails.org/

Brown’s Car Stores, and owners William E. Schuiling and Karen Schuiling are deeply committed to philanthropy that helps build strong communities and makes a meaningful social impact. Brown’s Car Stores realizes the importance of helping in any way possible to foster a culture of service and make an impact that is at the core of all our community involvement initiatives.

