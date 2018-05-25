Broward Criminal Lawyer Michael Gottlieb Running for Florida State House of Representatives

Top rated criminal defense attorney Michael A. Gottlieb is running for the Florida House of Representatives.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

“As someone who has the passion and proven leadership skills, I am running because I am confident that together we can make sure that the community’s needs are met and that we make a difference in people’s lives,” said Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is leading all Democratic candidates in House District 98 Fundraising as of April 2018. He raised over $33,000, bringing his total money taken above $87,000. Of that, $50,000 came from Gottlieb’s own pockets in the form of an earlier loan, Florida Politics said.

According to Super Lawyers, Gottlieb is highly regarded by his fellow professionals and has received an AV Preeminent peer review through Martindale-Hubbell and a 10.0 “Superb” peer review rating through Avvo. In 2007, he was named the most effective lawyer by the Daily Business Review. For 25 years Mr. Gottlieb has represented individuals charged with committing crimes, many of which were innocent and wrongfully accused. He works tirelessly for his clients and has gained the respect of many in the legal community.

“Both as an attorney and an activist in many organizations and charities, I have worked hard to build a reputation for giving people a needed helping hand and championing numerous causes that help the poor, the sick, seniors and children,” said Gottlieb.

He actively participates in a variety of legal organizations, including the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Inc. In Addition, Mr. Gottlieb served two terms as the president of the Broward Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Super Lawyers said.

Honors and Awards:

Nation’s Top One percent, National Association of Distinguished Counsel, 2015

Top Lawyers in Florida, The Legal Network, 2013 – 2018

Top Lawyers of Florida/Top Rated Lawyers, The National Law Journal, 2012

Most Effective Lawyer, Broward Daily Business Review, 2007

AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell, 2004 – 2018

BACDL Hat Trick Recipient, 2001 & 2010

Top 100 Trial Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers

Accredited, Better Business Bureau

Cover Feature, Pro-Files Magazine & Attorney at Law Magazine

Register to vote and support local democrat Michael A. Gottlieb in the election this August.

About Michael A. Gottlieb P.A.

Broward Criminal Lawyer: As a criminal defense lawyer in Broward County, Florida, Mr. Gottlieb has handled thousands of cases and tried more than 150 criminal jury trials. He has attained acquittals (not guilty verdicts in trial) in cases such as murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree of a Law Enforcement Officer, vehicular manslaughter, trafficking in drugs, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, DUI manslaughter, DUI, battery, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, sexual assault, grand theft plus many, many more.