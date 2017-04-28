Broster Productions Releases “SIBS” Comedy Web Series Starring Kimberly Niccole and Bryan Scamman

Broster Productions releases “SIBS”, a new comedy web series about a loving sibling rivalry and life in Los Angeles for an unwitting brother and sister. Broster Productions is pre-releasing episodes 1 and 2 of the YouTube series on April 27th-28th, 2017, and new episodes will be available Sundays at 8pm PST. The SIBS comedy series stars real-life siblings Kimberly Niccole and Bryan Scamman.

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) April 28th, 2017

SIBS is a new YouTube comedy web series that follows brother and sister team Bryan and Kim in celebration of loving sibling rivalry, adulting and life in Los Angeles. Short, light-hearted and laugh-out-loud funny, SIBS highlights the bond between an unwitting brother-sister duo trying to get the most out of L.A. life.

The web series is written, starring and directed by real-life siblings, actress Kimberly Niccole and actor Bryan Scamman. SIBS Comedy Web Series premieres April 27th with pre-releases of Episode 1: Easter Movie (April 27th) and Episode 2: Elusive Frappuccino (April 28th).

Produced by Broster Productions, and starring, directed and written by Kimberly Niccole and Bryan Scamman, new episodes of the SIBS YouTube series will be available Sundays at 8pm PST on the show’s YouTube channel.

“The bond between brother and sister is simple…you love each other to death, but sometimes you want to punch each other in the kidneys”, said Actress/Co-Director Kimberly Niccole.

Actor/Co-Director Scamman adds, “There’s no one who can get you into trouble faster and funnier than your closest sibling, and that’s what SIBS is all about.”

Kimberly Niccole is a Los Angeles-based actress and a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Recent Los Angeles acting projects include working with the award-winning film and media production company, Noise and Vision, and 2 Kings Productions.

Bryan Scamman is a Los Angeles-based actor known for Dark Harvest, Huge, A Young Man’s Future, and Face Off. Recent commercials include stunt roles for McDonald’s and the San Diego Zoo.

SIBS is shot exclusively on iPhone 7 and edited exclusively on iMovie. “Our purpose here was to maintain an intimate, caught-on-film feel while staying true to the L.A. and millennial selfie culture we all know and love”, said Niccole.

Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 30th with new episodes available Sundays at 8pm PT. Subscribe to the SIBS (Comedy Web Series) YouTube channel to watch new episodes: http://bit.ly/Sibs-WebSeries

Follow the SIBS web series:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SibsWebSeries

Twitter: @SibsWebSeries

Instagram: @SibsWebSeries

About Broster Productions

Broster Productions is a Los Angeles production company lead by sibling team Kimberly Niccole and Bryan Scamman. Broster Productions is currently releasing its premiere web series, SIBS.