BrighTap, a Smart Water Meter Sensor, Takes First Place in GEN’s Startup Open

BrighTap, a smart water meter sensor that monitors water quality and consumption, took first place in the 2016 Startup Open – defeating more than 1,000 startups from 101 different countries. Through the Startup Open competition, the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) recognizes the top promising young firms that have yet to raise any outside capital from angel investors, venture capital firms or other formal sources of seed funding.

BrighTap, a product made by Israeli company BwareIT, is an Internet-of-things (IOT) meter that can be attached to any standard water tap, pipe or hose and helps users enjoy cleaner water while reducing their water bills. The tap meter provides water quality information, and tells the user how much water is consumed – powering itself by the water that runs through it. The product’s display shows real-time data and also stores it for tracking through a monitoring system.

“As digital advances disrupt traditional industries across all sectors – and throughout different countries and economies – entrepreneurs are at the forefront of these changes, working to solve critical problems,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of Global Entrepreneurship Network. “BrighTap is an excellent example of how a young firm has the potential to make a lasting impact on the world around them.”

BwareIT was co-founded by company CEO Konstantin Berezin, who has a background in consumer electronics and environment solutions experience, along with Ariel Drach, the chief technology officer, and Alex Sudak, the chief operations officer.

As the first place winner of the Startup Open competition, one person from the startup’s founder team will receive free airfare and accommodations to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 13-16. BrighTap was also featured by CNBC as one of “10 of the World’s Hottest Startups of 2016,” along with fellow Startup Open finalists.

BrighTap and the other finalists automatically gained membership in the GEN Starters Club, a community of talented founders with access to GEN mentors among its network in 165 countries, enhanced exposure and curated networking opportunities at special events around the world.

Other finalists included: Boltt Sports Technologies (India), Cookies and Cookies (Colombia), Freshy (Malta), Karz (Israel), Marini Naturals (Kenya), meetHere (USA), OneTest Diagnostics (UK), OpenWater (India) and QEYE (Egypt).

GEN announced the top 10 Startup Open finalists during Global Entrepreneurship Week this November. Now in its seventh year, Startup Open is a global competition that is open to entrepreneurs from any industry with a new business that has yet to raise any outside capital from angel investors, venture capital firms or other formal sources of seed funding.

