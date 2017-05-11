Brennan and Clark to go on Tour in July and August

Fans of country love songs will be excited to learn that the famed duo Brennan and Clark will be bringing their electrifying music to the stage this summer.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

Some of the pair’s most popular trending songs right now from their debut album The Personalized Collection of my Soul are “The Collection of My Heart,” “Debt of Your Love,” and “George & a Bottle of Jack Daniel.” “The Collection of My Heart” is a lightweight ballad with a bare arrangement that moves rhythmically and wistfully, leading up to a bridge that listeners can’t help but to describe as cathartic. This song is heralded as a triumphant and striking single that is sure to remain one of the most-played singles of all time in the country music world.

“Debt of Your Love” is yet another tune that won’t disappoint due to its unique raw-throated delivery and invigorating instrumentals. This song takes listeners down a roller coaster of heartbreak, anger, and revenge — the perfect mixture for those who enjoy thick musical sentimentality in an exceedingly refreshing way. It is without a doubt one of the greatest works of art in the genre’s history.

“George & a Bottle of Jack Daniel” is not your normal drown-your-sorrows-in-whiskey tune. This song cuts through the atmosphere of mundane, run-of-the-mill ballad arrangements with a robust acoustic guitar. The song radiates the quiet confidence and melodic craft that essentially permeate Brennan and Clark’s entire ear-catching album, which many critics are saying is worthy of a country music Grammy nomination.

Date for Brennan and Clark’s upcoming tour featuring several songs from their newest album will be announced shortly. For more information about Brennan and Clark; their most recent album,The Personalized Collection of my Soul; visit https://goo.gl/FfPJko

