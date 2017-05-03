Brenda Cankles is Big. She’s Fabulous! She’s a Winner!

BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles has been named Winner of the 2017 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the category of Best Novel.

San Francisco (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

Winner of the 2017 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the category of Best Novel, BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles has also been honored an award in the 2017 Los Angeles Book Festival and it’s just the beginning of awards season.

If 2016 was any indication for author Randi Sherman, she is going to have to make room on her trophy shelf for BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles. Last year, Sherman’s hilarious The Lobby about the comings and goings and most comedic intersections of guests, staff and long term residents in an elegant San Francisco hotel lobby, claimed seventeen awards for Humor and humor fiction. Readers loved the fifty inter connected stories, as they took place in a single twenty-four hour period and in just one location.

This year, readers meet Brenda Cankles in Sherman’s latest novel, BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles – a truly entertaining story, strongly written, insightful and bitingly smart. Inside its covers, readers will find no shortage of acidly hilarious accounts of the highs and lows of living life in a big and fabulous body.

“This book is as satisfying as a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Therapy. If you’ve ever felt marvelous in a mediocre world this book is for you.”

Imperfect, impervious and improving, Brenda Cankles is an unlikely heroine. Unfazed by the enduring censure of society, she is determined to realize the fabulous life that she has always believed is her destiny.

“Big & Fabulous is one of those rare books that makes you smile as you’re reading, and then sigh a bit as you turn the last page.” — Readers Favorite, 5 Stars

“I loved getting to know Brenda Merle Cankles … she’s definitely one of the most interesting — and fabulous — characters I’ve encountered, both in fiction and in real life.”

Available from all favorite online booksellers. All rights and options are available www.randimshermanbooks.com or info@randimshermanbooks.com

About Randi M Sherman Books