Brazen Group Announces Acquisition Of InnoVisionary Consulting

New York State’s Brazen Group, a leader in socially responsible green energy enterprises, announced today the acquisition of boutique consulting firm InnoVisionary Consulting, which specializes in creating and implementing custom cloud-based solutions for solar and renewable energy companies throughout the United States.

“We’re elated over becoming part of the Brazen Group,” says Brendan Heyck, InnoVisionary Consulting owner and founder. “We’re growing at an outstanding rate, and the new partnership gives us the opportunity to meet the increasing demand and be part of a company that shares our social values.”

As part of the merge, InnoVisionary Consulting will adopt the Brazen Group branding and become known as ‘Brazen Consulting,’ though the core of their model and business won’t change. “The Brazen Consulting team will continue to work with their current businesses and day-to-day tasks as usual, while the senior team focuses on the expansion of additional offerings, including easily accessible cloud-based tools for the renewable energy industry,” adds Ryan Schevis, Brazen Group’s Executive Project Manager.

The new merger will go into effect immediately. The Brazen Group looks forward to adding consulting services to its portfolio of businesses founded on socially conscious and sustainable energy growth.

For opportunities and partnerships, visit www.brazengroup.com.

About Brazen Group

Each Brazen Group company is based on two key principles: a bold vision, and thoughtful organization designed not only to be financially successful, but to impact their communities in positive and sustainable ways. From company origin to operation, all decisions are made to positively impact their stakeholders financially and, just as importantly, improve their quality of life.

With the acquisition of InnoVisionary Consulting’s clients and leadership, the Brazen Group looks forward to continued growth and new offerings for renewable energy clients over the coming year. For more information, visit BrazenGroup.com or visit them on LinkedIn at:

