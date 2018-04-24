Brand4Market offers free whitepapers for business marketing success

Brand4Market releases a series of whitepapers designed to educate small business owners in understanding the fundamentals of their marketing initiatives.

Hope, NJ (PRUnderground) April 24th, 2018

Marketing is an ever-changing area of business with continuous technology enhancements and shifting audience interests. The needs of small- to mid-sized companies are different than larger corporations. Budgets are often limited and must be carefully allocated to do the most for the company in keeping with business goals. To help business owners, Brand4Market president Wendy Flanagan offers free whitepapers, giving an overview of essential marketing components.

Says Flanagan, “It’s our goal to help companies maximize their reach, clarify their message, and become a memorable brand in the eyes of their audiences. These free marketing whitepapers provide a basic foundation on which to build various marketing initiatives in traditional and new media.”

The whitepapers are as follows:

“Broaden Your Digital Reach”

Broadening a company’s digital reach requires a combination of activities to help ensure that a company can be found within the vastness of the Internet. This paper includes 10 ideas to help broaden digital brand reach online. Download paper here.

“Understanding SEO”

SEO is a moving target thanks to continuous changes in the Google algorithm. In this whitepaper, top insights for today’s SEO activities have been highlighted to help prioritize SEO efforts and investment budget. Download paper here.

About Brand4Market

Founded in 2010 by Wendy Flanagan, Brand4Market provides digital and traditional creative services to marketing leaders and business owners for B2B and B2C marketing. Client industries include accounting, construction, electronics, finance, insurance, legal, market research, non-profits, retail, and security. Clients enjoy professional, responsive service and deliverables such as: branding, CRM consulting, CMS consulting, collateral design, direct mail, ecommerce, email marketing, marketing automation consulting and implementation, marketing planning, print and online advertising, SEO, social media marketing, trade show design, website design and development, and website maintenance.