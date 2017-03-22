Branch by Bellangelo in Geneva, Launches Grand Opening Celebration with Music, Wines, Family Fun

Finger Lakes Winery Satellite Tasting Room, Branch by Bellangelo, Eager for Finger Lakes Spring and Summer with Dry Rosé Launch, Expanded Cafe, Free Live Music in April

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

Branch, the branded satellite tasting rooms of Bellangelo winery, located in both Syracuse and Geneva, will launch its Grand Opening and a series of exciting events at its Geneva location on March 31, 2017.

The weekend will launch on Friday, March 31, 2017, as the Geneva location of Branch will celebrate with a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce. Branch has recently expanded its operations, offering a full cafe menu of food pairings to complement the wines of Bellangelo winery, and other licensed New York State Farm Wineries. In a follow-up to the “Discover Dry Rosé” initiative, Friday will also mark the launch of the first of Bellangelo’s two dry rosé wines from the 2016 vintage. The dry rosé of Merlot is Bellangelo’s first foray into producing a dry rosé of Merlot, and is delicious!

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Bob Walpole and Dee Specker of “Bob and Dee,” will bring their eclectic musical stylings to Branch Geneva, offering a fantastic accompaniment to launch spring in the Finger Lakes. Live music will kick off at 2 and last until 5, and continue through the month of April, playing again on the 8th, 15th, and 22nd.

To add an extra touch of levity, the now famous cow that has resided in the tasting room for the last several weeks will finally receive its name. The “Name That Cow” contest has been ongoing, and will come to an end as a decision is made on the final name of the mascot.

April inaugurates the beginning of our visiting winery series, where Branch Geneva will be offering a featured New York State wine pairing. Taking a tour throughout the state, New York wines from Niagara, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and other locations will be featured periodically, to share the bounty of the state, and encourage others to taste NY.

April will also launch the beginning of Branch’s “Locals and Industry” Friday happy hour. With $4 from 4-6 specials on wine and local beer by the glass and small plates, Branch will provide the perfect stop for anyone looking to start a relaxing weekend.

Branch is a concept developed by the Bellangelo team, to accentuate Finger Lakes wine country experiences. The Syracuse location, located in Destiny USA across from the Cheesecake Factory, brings the Finger Lakes experience to a retail mall environment. With a selection of diverse Finger Lakes wines, ciders and spirits from a myriad of producers, Branch Syracuse also offers tastings, wine by the glass, and a variety of other wine lifestyle products, foods, and fashion. The Geneva location of Branch is located in the former clubhouse of the Seneca Lake Country Club, and offers a full cafe with wine tastings and pairings from Bellangelo winery. The Missick family purchased the 220 acre golf course in 2016, and have plans for transforming the property into a resort destination.

About Branch by Bellangelo

