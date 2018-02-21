BrainSell Named an Elite Global Partner by SugarCRM

BrainSell, a Boston-based software reseller reaches the highest level of SugarCRM’s Channel Partner Program

Topsfield, MA (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

BrainSell LLC today announced it has achieved Elite status, the highest tier in the SugarCRM channel partner program. As a value-added reseller of the Sugar platform, BrainSell has demonstrated continuous sales growth and advancement within Sugar’s Partner Program.

BrainSell is one of just a handfull of Elite partners around the globe, and has earned Elite status every year during the program’s existance.

Committed to helping businesses achieve their goals using Sugar, BrainSell has experienced significant growth providing services for clients of all sizes, both horizontally and now vertically with new specialized insurance products for carriers and agents.

“We’re proud to be a top global reseller for SugarCRM,” says Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell LLC. “It is a reflection of our full service dedication and unique delivery methodology that ensures successful outcomes for our clients.”

SugarCRM Elite Partners have attained the highest level of recognition in the company’s channel partner program by building large-scale, growing businesses that provide consulting, implementation, integration, training and development services for Sugar; meeting or exceeding standards for technical proficiency and professional certification in Sugar products; and demonstrating consistent success implementing Sugar in hosted, on-premises, and private cloud environments.

“SugarCRM’s Elite Partners have shown amazing levels of expertise, commitment and innovation to help customers reap the full benefits of choosing Sugar,” said Patrick Pahl, vice president of strategic alliances & partner operations at SugarCRM. “I’d like to thank and congratulate all the organizations that have achieved Elite-level status for 2018.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM has built a unique channel program of CRM experts with more than 200 partners across more than 30 countries that sell, deploy and support solutions across industries and around the globe.

About BrainSell LLC

Since its founding in 1994, BrainSell has engineered smart growth with business savvy, software, and consulting services for clients of all sizes across North America.

BrainSell uses a proven process, called Ready? Set. Grow! to help growing businesses identify the clearest areas of potential growth and improvement in their processes. If software will help those processes, then BrainSell’s team of technology experts can advise on choosing the best platforms for the job.

