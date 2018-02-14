BrainSell LLC to Host Live Webinar Comparing Salesforce.com vs SugarCRM

Breaking down the differences between two industry giants through an unbiased, informative presentation to see if Bigger Really is Better!

BrainSell LLC has announced an upcoming webinar, “Is Bigger Better? Salesforce.com vs SugarCRM Challenge Series.” It will feature Sonja Fridell, BrainSell President, and Kevin Cook, BrainSell Executive Vice President, conducting an unbiased comparison of Salesforce and Sugar CRM on Wednesday, February 28th , 2018 at 2PM EST.

What: Free Webinar comparing Salesforce.com and SugarCRM

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2018 2 pm ET

Who should attend: Sales, IT, Marketing Professionals, anyone looking to learn more about

two top CRM systems.

This free webinar will attempt to answer the question, “is bigger better?” by providing a feature-by- feature review of industry rivals, Salesforce.com and SugarCRM. It is designed to give businesses an impartial look at customizable deployment capabilities, mobile options and much more, so they can make an educated decision on what solution will work best for

their brand.

“We’ve been witness to Sugar’s rise in the CRM ecosystem for 9 years now,” said Jim Ward, BrianSell CEO. “They have a solid, scalable platform that is affordable to boot. Salesforce has been a huge player for over a decade, they’re practically a household name. Salesforce is constantly innovating and pushing the space to the next level. But there are other options out there, and they should be explored by companies in order to be truly informed on key industry players. This webinar gives our attendees a means to go beyond the brand influence. Not everyone buys Kleenex and many of the other tissues work. Same goes for CRM software. Our job is to provide unbiased reviews that are impossible to find when speaking directly to the publisher. That’s why I’m really excited about this webinar.”

After an in-depth review of functionality, interfaces, modules and pricing packages, BrainSell will give attendees the opportunity to have their questions answered during a live Q&A session held at the end of the presentation.

Is Bigger Better? Salesforce.com vs Sugar CRM Challenge Series webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 28th , 2018 at 2PM EST. Register now at Brainsell.net/resources/events-webinars

About BrainSell LLC

BrainSell is a leading advisory and technology company that provides companies of all sizes with a competitive advantage that comes from best-of-class business software, services and unbiased advice. Since their founding in 1994, BrainSell has transformed from a regional boutique software reseller into a leading provider of unrivaled business strategy, best-of-class software, development, and implementation for clients of all sizes, across all industries.