BrainSell Lands on “Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies” List for Fourth Year in a Row

Value-added software reseller further commits to their clients’ success by growing their employee headcount by 20% and expanding their software and services portfolio

Topsfield, MA (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

BrainSell, a value-added reseller (VAR) that specializes in end-to-end business software technologies and unbiased consulting and implementation services for organizations of all sizes, placed on Inc. Magazine’s 37th annual Inc. 5000 List – one of the most renowned national rankings of the fastest-growing private companies. This is the fourth consecutive year BrainSell appeared on the list.

“Making it on the list for a fourth year in a row is incredibly rewarding,” said CEO Jim Ward. “It reinforces all our dedication and hard work as a team. We’re committed to growing our company so that we can keep delivering great service to our clients.”

BrainSell has a diverse portfolio of leading business software technologies, including customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and business intelligence (BI). The company added the following software to its portfolio this year: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesfusion, HubSpot, Zendesk, Birst, Power BI, and IT Sapiens.

BrainSell also increased its overall employee headcount by 20% with new hires in the Business Operations, Customer Success, and Marketing departments, including: Theresa Conway, Chief Operations Officer; Sarah Reed, Director of Marketing; Susan Shapiro, Customer Support Director; Ali Lipman, Customer Success Manager; Chelsea Rodrigues, Bookkeeper; and Meredith Rumore, Content Marketing Manager.

“My goal was to develop an operations process that would strengthen our productivity, scalability, service delivery, and work culture. We’re a fun-loving, experienced team with a lot to offer our clients,” said Theresa Conway, BrainSell’s new COO. “We implemented an Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) that helps us focus our energy and resources on achieving our growth objectives. It’s been exciting to see such progress. I’m looking forward to building upon our successes in the second half of the year.”

Along with being named on the Inc. 5000 List, BrainSell was also recently named on Bob Scott’s Insights’ Top 100 VARs for 2018, a list of the top hundred VARs that specialize in the sale and implementation of ERP and accounting software.

About BrainSell LLC

Since its founding in 1994, BrainSell has engineered smart growth with business savvy, software, and consulting services for clients of all sizes across North America.

BrainSell uses a proven process, called Ready? Set. Grow! to help growing businesses identify the clearest areas of potential growth and improvement in their processes. If software will help those processes, then BrainSell’s team of technology experts can advise on choosing the best platforms for the job.

