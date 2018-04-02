BPG Set to Launch a New Ripple Gateway Called ‘eMetals’

BPG is on track to launch a new issuing gateway on the ripple consensus ledger

Logatec, Slovenia (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

BPG Kovine d.o.o. (BPG), as a precious metal refiner, sees significant market potential in the ripple network combined with the digitization of physical metals.

The company has decided to offer investors an alternative way to invest in, and trade, physical metals by combining the performance of the London clearing system, managed by London Precious Metal Clearing Limited, with the transparency of an exchange-traded asset.

Distributed ledger technology is a game changer and supplying metals on Ripple blockchain is solving many challenges that have traditionally been part of the user experience with exchange-traded funds or physical precious metals. Ripple implementation in metals trading is just the start of the adoption of blockchain technology which will radically transform the economy.

The BPG issuance XAU is already traded on Gatehub and the company has the largest market share in the world, outperforming GBI International, a leading institutional gold bullion provider.

The physical metals that BPG issues will be stored either in BPG’s vault or with Malca Amit, one of the leading security carriers, who are also an LBMA member.

Each IOU issued on Ripple represents physical ownership of fine metals, holders of which can request physical delivery of their metals directly from BPG.

Investors will be able to trade Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium around-the-clock, 365 days a year.

BPG will maintain active buy and sell orders with the specified maximum bid-offer spread and offer the best trading conditions following the liquidity attracts liquidity rule.

The company’s current target trajectory is to be ready to release the initial version of the eMetals ripple gateway for users by May 1st 2018.

For more information please visit the eMetals website: https://www.ekovine.com/

About BPG Kovine d.o.o.

eMetals – physical metals digitally traded