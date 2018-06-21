Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, P.A. Announces Duane Pinnock and Adam Sabocik Named Partners

Attorney Zachary Rothman and Certified Paralegal Dawn Wiggins Joins Firm as new named partners are announced

Palm Beach Gardens, FL (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, P.A. today announced Attorneys Duane L. Pinnock and Adam C. Sabocik have been named Partners. Attorney Zachary Rothman and Paralegal Dawn Wiggins join the firm’s estate planning, administration and litigation team.

A Florida Super Lawyers Rising Star™ in Trusts and Estate Litigation and a Florida Trend “Legal Elite: Up and Comer,” Duane Pinnock is Florida Bar Board Certified in Wills, Trusts and Estates. In 2016, the Florida Bar appointed Mr. Pinnock Chair of its Wills, Trusts and Estates Board Certification Committee for the 2016-2017 term. He was also named a “2016 Top Lawyer” in the South Florida Legal Guide’s 2016 edition.

“It’s always nice to receive recognition from your professional colleagues, but it really is an honor when guys like Bill, John and Pete consider you a peer,” Pinnock said of name partners William Boyes, John Farina and Peter Matwiczyk. “This is easily one of the proudest moments of my professional career.”

Adam Sabocik, with the firm since 2008, has achieved an “AV Preeminent” peer rating from Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Sabocik focuses his practice in the areas of probate and trust litigation, guardianship litigation and administration, and estate planning and administration. “I’m proud to have contributed to the ongoing success of our firm, and honored to have achieved this milestone in my career,” Sabocik commented. “It’s exciting for me to be able share this achievement with my family, friends and colleagues.”

Joining Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk as Attorney, Zachary Rothman assists individuals, families, fiduciaries, business entities and charitable organizations in matters involving estates, trusts, wills, guardianships, asset and business disputes, powers of attorney, advanced medical directives and a wide range of issues involving tax law. His practice includes state and federal court litigation, estate planning and asset protection, probate, trust and guardianship administration and appeals.

Certified paralegal Dawn Wiggins brings more than 30 years experience in estate, trust and guardianship administration, litigation and federal estate tax return preparation. A member of NALA-The Paralegal Association since 2002, Mrs. Wiggins received her national paralegal certification in 2004. She has been a Florida Registered Paralegal since 2016.

About Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk

Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk assists clients in the development of estate plans, the administration of complex trusts and estates, and the prosecution and defense of probate related litigation, including tax court controversies. For additional information, visit the firm’s website at BFMlaw.com. For media inquires, contact Kristen Lunceford at 561-308-4741 or via email at kristen@bellagroupinc.com.