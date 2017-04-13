Boulder Community Health Professional Named Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Chris Zielenski, Clinical Coordinator at Boulder Community Health, as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

AURORA, Colo. (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) named Chris Zielenski, Pharm.D. BCPS, Community Coordinator at Boulder Community Health, a Colorado Health Care Star Award winner. This award recognizes Zielenski as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and CHA. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge clinical professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Zielenski is an invaluable resource for Boulder Community Health and plays a key role in formulary management that provides top quality care while controlling medication costs.

“Chris works diligently on preventing medication errors. Patient safety is his top priority. He plays a key role in committee meetings that have an enormous impact on our pharmaceutical budget,” says Casey Diekmann, Director of Pharmacy at Boulder Community Health. “Chris takes formulary recommendations very seriously, he’s always prepared and uses evidence-based literature to make informed decisions about formulary changes, drug formulary removals, and substitutions.”

Diekmann says that during this current state of drug price inflation, Zielenski helped BCH save close to $500,000 on pharmaceutical expenditures in 2016 while maintaining patient safety and clinical standards.

Zielenski spearheaded Boulder Community Health’s pharmacy residency program and was instrumental in obtaining funding to jumpstart the program.

He’s also worked with infectious disease specialist, Dr. Amy Meditz to develop an Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, helped create an antimicrobial therapy guidebook, ensured compliance with standards for handling hazardous drugs and is working toward the successful accreditation of the hospital’s Joint Commission, Total Joint and Stroke programs and ensuring Boulder Community Health is compliant with State Board of Pharmacy regulations.

“I could write pages on initiatives that Chris has been involved with at BCH. He’s a great role model for our profession and a health care star in the real sense of the word,” says Diekmann.

“Chris’ commitment and passion to his role as clinical coordinator at Boulder Community Health are what makes a career in health care so rewarding,” says Chris Wolfe, Director of Program Strategy and Alliances at American Sentinel University. “We are proud to recognize Chris’ invaluable efforts by naming him a 2017 Health Care Star.”

