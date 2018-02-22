Boston’s Award Winning Wedding Planner Amy McLaughlin Reveals the Top Trends for New Season Weddings

As approximately 5000 Boston couples prepare for their 2018 weddings, Boston’s leading wedding planner has revealed her top trends for the upcoming wedding season.

Amy McLaughlin of Amy McLaughlin Lifestyles works with couples on luxury weddings that ooze style.

“We’re looking forward to a beautiful season where feminine elegance makes a come-back,” Amy said. “European sophistication has entered the wedding theming for this year, and we’re seeing such classic beauty returning after years of rustic wedding themes.”

“Whether couples are being married by the water, in a hotel ballroom or in a garden, the styling for this year is rich, personality-filled and organic in nature,” Amy said.

Amy’s predictions for 2018 wedding trends for New England are:

Deep, rich colors are back with a punch! The blush and ivory tones of 2017 remain popular but are now being mixed with pops of burgundy, navy blue and purple. Rustic decor with mason jars and burlap are becoming a thing of the past. They are replaced by elegant groupings of brass candlesticks, bowls of fruit, crystal pedestals topped with small arrangements. Mix and match but make it elegant! Family-style meals are huge right now. Big bowls of salad, platters of salmon and grilled veggies. Even dessert is shared on tiered stands in the center of the table. Florals that are earthy and loosely arranged. Organic and flowing….anything but uniform are the trend in wedding florals right now. Bouquets are, once again, cascading, as they did in the 90’s. Centerpieces are a mixture of flowers, twigs, moss and different types of grasses. Each table at the reception is different and tells its own story. Welcome Cocktails – Creative cocktails housed in their own “Welcome Tent” are becoming quite the rage! Guests are treated with a lovely personalized gesture right upon arrival. Even though the bride and groom may not be part of the welcoming committee, their presence is felt by the beverage bar which perfectly suits their unique personalities!

To celebrate the start of the wedding season, Amy is hosting a VIP Event for Brides at her studio in Newburyport on 1st March. Couples can reserve their place at the exclusive event by visiting: https://www.amymclaughlin.com/newburyport-wedding-vip-event

About Amy McLaughlin Lifestyles

Amy McLaughlin is a native of The Berkshires of Massachusetts. After moving to California at 18 and receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design, Amy worked on large scale events, movie premieres and celebrity weddings with Sharon Saks and Merv Griffin Productions. Having also worked for famed fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, and with a loyal following of celebrity clients, Amy created her brand, Amy McLaughlin Lifestyles, that is focused on creating beautiful weddings, events and interiors for her clients. In 2009, Amy moved back to Massachusetts with her husband Michael, daughter Isabella and King Charles Spaniel, Emily. Amy’s brand is synonymous with beauty, and her divine studio in Newburyport, MA is a reflection of her growing lifestyle business.

Website: https://www.amymclaughlin.com/

Phone: 978-358-8063

Email: lifestyles@amymclaughlin.com