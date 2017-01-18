Boston Tech Staffing Agency tCognition Also Distills Bourbon

What does the face of the modern tech startup look like? Some might say it looks a lot like IT staffing agency tCognition in Boston’s Newmarket district. Although opened in 2003, tCognition has reinvented themselves as a tech agency with a bourbon distillery operating in the reclaimed basement of their old Boston firehouse.

Started by Northeastern graduate Manoj Shinde in 2003, tCognition has established themselves as a tech-focused staffing agency focused on Boston’s core industry verticals: pharmaceuticals, education and healthcare. What makes tCognition interesting is that they are transforming two-out-of-three floors on Kemble Street into Boston’s only licensed Kentucky Bourbon Distillery.

Revitalization and Limestone for Moonshine

Since the rapid string of arson in the 1990’s, the Newmarket and Roxbury districts of Boston have revitalized faster than almost any neighborhood sans Seaport and Assembly Square. Shinde has seen the property value of buildings in the neighborhood rise three-fold in the past 10 years alone. Already, Roxbury has been attracting organizations like The American City Coalition to invest in the area. Boston’s Newmarket square is now a perfect place to pour passion into the workplace.

Bringing elements of home into the workplace is more common than ever. Amazon, for example, allows dogs throughout their Seattle campus. IBM allows their tech-passionate employees to “bring their own device” to work – machines that employees own themselves – in order to become more productive. To say that Shinde has brought his passion into the workplace is an understatement. “Believe it or not, there are things I like more than IT staffing,” said Manoj. “I’ve made almost 100 trips to Kentucky in my life and I think it’s time to bring a bit of Kentucky back here to Boston through my bourbon”.

tCognition’s subsidiary, Old Man’s Distillery, will begin bottling liquors in late 2017 starting with Old Man’s Gin and Old Man’s Vodka (the bourbon will come later, after aging).

Old Man’s Distillery will be importing all of the limestone-rich water they use for Bourbon directly from Kentucky to Boston. With unemployment at a 15-year low, staffing agencies like tCognition are busier than ever. Companies like General Electric are planning to move thousands of jobs to Boston in the next few years and tCognition hopes to ease that burden (and supply plenty of bourbon to new, hopefully willing patrons).

Contact tCognition

To get in contact with tCognition about IT staffing or Bourbon, reach out to them at anytime at info@tcognition.com or visit their headquarters on 70 Kemble Street, Boston, MA. Have more stories about bringing passion into the workplace? Feel free to leave a comment in the box below.

