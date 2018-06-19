Boston Ski and Sports Club Offers a Weekend Whitewater Rafting Trip in Maine

Boston Ski and Sports Club, the Boston area’s leading provider of recreational social sports leagues and more, will host a three-day whitewater rafting trip on the Penobscot River in Maine.

Boston Ski and Sports Club (BSSC) is an incredibly popular organization among young professionals in and around the Greater Boston area. It provides not only dozens of different sports leagues with thousands of individual teams, but it also gives locals the opportunity to go on trips and participate in various social events. From August 17 to August 19 of 2018, the group will travel to Penobscot 3 Rivers in Maine for an exciting whitewater rafting experience.

What to Expect

The whitewater rafting trip will have three days filled with fun and excitement. The Penobscot River is widely known as the most thrilling river in all of New England with its rapids ranging from level three to level five. Plus the Penobscot is near Mt. Kahdadin, which is the tallest mountain in the state of Maine. Rafters do not need any experience at all to attend the event.

Attendees will stay at the Penobscot Outpost, where they can utilize bunkhouses or bring their own tents and sleeping bags for an amazing camping experience. Bathrooms with showers and a restaurant with a cash bar are located there as well. Though the rafting trip is guided and the weekend filled with action-packed activities, Sunday, August 19, the final day, is just for relaxing, hiking, swimming, or simply reading a book under the shade of a tree.

What the Trip Includes

Visitors will spend three days and two nights in the wilderness. Each morning, they will have access to a full breakfast buffet. The whitewater rafting event takes place on Saturday. It is guided, and equipment and instruction are provided. Following a Saturday lunch on the river, those in attendance can watch a video and slide show highlighting the day’s events. Then, on Saturday night, the group will visit the on-site restaurant for dinner, followed by relaxation and live music around the campfire.

Part of the CLIF Bar Adventure Travel Series

BSSC has paired with CLIF Bar, the maker of one of the most popular protein and energy bars in the country, in order to provide a variety of exciting trips and activities for thrill-seekers in and around the Boston area. As part of the event, those in attendance will be able to take part in a CLIF Bar-sponsored happy hour, and they will also receive their very own CLIF Bar swag to take home.

Space for this trip is very limited as spots on the river fill quickly. To reserve your space, please register today. For any questions about the trip, feel free to email Randy at randy@BSSC.com or call (617) 789-4070 x229.

About the Company: Boston Ski and Sports Club has provided men and women in and around Boston with access to a variety of social sports and events since 1967. Today, the organization reaches some 50,000 participants each year and is dedicated to providing only the best events and trips in all of New England. BSSC has over 300 social sports leagues complete with almost 1000 teams participating every week, and they schedule more than 50 trips for their members each year. For more information please visit https://bssc.com.

