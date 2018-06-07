Boston Area Leading Window Tint Company, Tint King Offers Various Home Window Tinting Options

Tint King, the premier provider and installer of residential window tints and films, offers a variety of options to solve homeowners’ most common problems.

More and more homeowners in the Boston area are discovering the benefits associated with window tints and films designed for use in their homes. Thanks to advances in film technology, there are now dozens of options available. Tint King, located in Billerica and serving the entire Boston area, sells and installs all of the most popular choices. They focus on the customer and providing the best possible experience in the industry.

Keeping Boston Comfortable

Tint King’s wide selection of residential window tints and films provide a host of benefits. Homeowners all over the Boston area are more comfortable in their homes than ever before thanks to new developments and technologies in the industry. Window tinting can significantly reduce glare, which can reduce eye strain and reduce the frequency of headaches. These products can also stop the transfer of heat during the summer months, which makes homes feel more comfortable. Many tints are designed to block UV rays that can cause sunburn and be detrimental to your health over time.

Reducing Carbon Footprints

Another exciting benefit associated with the tints and films provided by Tint King comes in the form of energy savings. Because many window tints block heat transfer, your home will stay several degrees cooler during the summer months. In fact, according to estimates, utilizing the proper window tint could reduce your energy consumption in the summer by as much as 15% to 20%, which is an exciting prospect. As more people install tint to their homes’ windows, there is less strain on utility companies and ultimately fewer greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere.

Saving Homeowners Money

Though there are savings to be had through reducing your carbon footprint, window tint from Tint King can save homeowners money in other ways, too. UV rays can be detrimental to homes over time. They can fade draperies and window treatments, carpets, and even furniture in a matter of months. By installing UV-blocking residential window tints and films, it is possible to stop this fading, extend the longevity of your fabrics, and save thousands of dollars over the course of a lifetime.

To learn more about Tint King’s selection of residential window tints and films, or to schedule an appointment, contact the team using the contact form on their website or by calling (978) 670-2927. They are available from 9am to 5pm Monday through Saturday.

About the Company: Tint King is located in Billerica, Massachusetts and serves Boston and the surrounding area. The company provides automotive, residential, and commercial window tints and films designed to serve a variety of purposes. It opened its doors in 1983, and since then, they have worked hard to maintain the small business feel through excellent service, a focus on customer satisfaction, and access to the leading technologies and installation methods. For more information please visit http://tint-king.com.

Trust Tint King to deliver an outstanding window tint service made exactly for your needs. With over 20,000 window templates for cars and using two different computer-cut systems, the end result is a custom-fit window film that can only be achieved by tinting professionals like us. Our technology extends beyond tint jobs and also includes a customized Paint Protection service for cars and other vehicles.

Tint King authorized dealer has an outstanding reputation for the quality of its installations. Constantly updating their equipment, mastering new techniques, and using the finest films on the market, the professionals at Tint King provide unmatched quality in the window film installation industry.