BOSS Announces New ASIC Administrative Services Done by Accounting Outsourcing Team

BOSS announces their new Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) administrative services.

Lindfield, NSW, AU (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

Helping accounting firms lighten their workload, Back Office Shared Services (BOSS) announces a new game changer. The accounting outsourcing company based in Australia will do ASIC administration services for accounting firms thanks to their highly-trained staff. Offering outsourced accountants trained in the most recent tax information, BOSS will oversee that all corporate administration complies with the law. A Full Corporate Secretarial Service is offered as well as Annual Review and Notification of Changes to Company Details services.

Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS said of the new offerings, “Out of the services we provide, you are able to choose any one of them for different companies for any particular year. So, there’s a good bit of flexibility there. That said, we normally require a minimum of twenty companies for the charge of $100 for our full corporate services. And, of course, all of the prices for accounting outsourcing are exclusive of GST.”

So what does the Full Corporate Secretarial Service entail? It includes an annual review as well as changes to the company details if any occur during the year. This is for filing Form 484 or 492. It also includes filing Form 362 to nominate or cease a registered agent and filing Form RA71 to know the status of filings done to date. Lastly, it covers the preparation of all necessary minutes and resolutions. The fee for this service is $100.

The Annual Review for $60 includes the yearly review of a company at the company’s incorporation date, changes to the company details during the year and necessary minutes and resolutions. If no annual review is necessary, the Notifying Changes to Company Details Service is also priced at $60. It includes the changes to company details during the year as well as preparation of minutes and resolutions.

Court adds, “It’s wonderful that an accounting firm can act as an agent for a company to make sure all of the corporation’s administration is done correctly. It’s even more wonderful that we can do it for them faster with accounting outsourcing.

To hire an outsourced accountant visit www.boz.com.au and http://bossoutsourcing.nz/.

About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in Australian and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS’ overseas offices and never at offsite locations.