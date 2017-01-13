BOSS Accounting Outsourcing Specialists New Special Offer Rates Give Businesses Up to 71% Savings

Designed to cut operational costs simply and strategically for business owners, BOSS announces a new remarkable advantage. Making virtual accountants the obvious choice, the accounting outsourcing provider recently released a report showing how business owners can save up to 71% on accounting fees. To that end, they have released what they call Special Offer Rates. The rates, when compared with the costs of maintaining in-house accountants, assure that outsourced bookkeepers not only create added flexibility, they simplify operations while working for a nominal $20.56 per hour.

Determined to show the benefits of accounting outsourcing, BOSS recently released a cost comparison report that does just that. In the report, they show that an in-house accountant with four to five years of Australian experience would accrue 1,398 chargeable hours per year. At an 80% productivity level, that route would come at the cost of over $89k. This tallies out to be about $63.81 per hour for a bookkeeper that the business owner has had to recruit, train, provide office space for, and dedicate HR resources.

So here’s the real math. Thanks to the new Special Offer Rates, in their first year, a BOSS virtual accountant will produce nearly 400 additional chargeable hours than their in-house counterpart. With an increase of 1,831 chargeable hours that equates to $39k per year for a virtual bookkeeper. That price comparison comes to $21.30 per hour and produces a 67% savings.

In the second year, an in-house accountant is comparable to a BOSS virtual bookkeeper to the tune of over $100k compared to $39k. With increased experience working diligently with the client, per hour costs only raise $.26. To put it simply, in year two, savings increase to over 71% for a highly-trained virtual accountant.

“Our dedicated accountants in the first year are considered equivalent to an accountant with 4-5 year’s Australian experience and are typically CA qualified. It may be obvious, but it can’t be underestimated, experienced staff gets work done more quickly and efficiently than junior staff.” Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS said. “In addition to cost advantages, BOSS enables flexibility because you can up-scale and down-scale easily without awkward HR issues or recruitment problems.”

For more information about accounting outsourcing visit http://boz.com.au/accounting-outsourcing/.

About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in Australian and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS’ overseas offices and never at offsite locations.