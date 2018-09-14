BoomDeYada-LLC President Gregory A. Reid explains communications auditing process

A comprehensive evaluation of an organization's ability to deliver, receive and share information, communications auditing is vital in business.

September 14th, 2018

A communications audit serves to assess a company’s effectiveness in communicating in line with their key business objectives. This, says BoomDeYada-LLC President Gregory A. Reid, is usually done in an effort to maximize the receptivity of the target audiences and leverage the key customer motivations.

“At BoomDeYada-LLC, for example,” explains Reid, “we’ll formulate a plan focused on achieving specific communication objectives. These may include increasing brand awareness, improving customer or public perceptions or encouraging the support of an individual community or group.”

According to Reid, this is completed with a view to establishing authority within a set marketplace or industry.

Established in 2011, brand development consultancy group BoomDeYada-LLC consists of a skilled team of highly experienced professionals with backgrounds working with businesses from Fortune 500 companies to startup organizations. The BoomDeYada-LLC team has experience in fields as broad as manufacturing and logistics to academia.

Incorporated in Kansas by founder Gregory A. Reid, BoomDeYada-LLC provides a wide range of services including communications auditing, media training, team development and core ideology creation. “Words matter, and how you position and deliver your message can be the key to success,” points out Reid.

“At BoomDeYada-LLC, our team can carry out an audit of the communications vehicles, tactics, channels and messaging used to reach an organization’s target audience, helping to improve clarity and effectiveness for improved results,” he explains.

Reid continues, “A communications audit from BoomDeYada-LLC covers both internal and external communications, such as between staff and management, management and customers as well as the media or investors.”

Reid’s approach typically involves a series of steps including initially determining the scope of a communications audit project, collection and evaluation of past communications and identification of key insights.

“The objective, broadly speaking,” says Reid, “is to improve communications by developing a strategic plan that identifies where gaps exist and how to bridge them.”

