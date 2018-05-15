Book Detailing on how to Become a Creator for Room Escape Game Castle Breakout Soon-to-be Available

Escape from castle rooms while building a personal brand in a way that expresses pure creativity. Castle Breakdown is a social game with a big difference.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Castle Breakout is a unique app-based game that allows users to express who they are outside of the dating world. Animators are now being shown how to become part of the creative team, through a new ebook by its creator of Ron Packard, Jr. CEO of Cloudburst Room Escape. The new Castle Breakout Room Escape book reveals how Packard, Jr. has created a platform where developers and players can connect to create new rooms, greatly expanding the already popular social games potential, for all involved, while dressing in eye-catching and exciting Medieval clothing. With Castle Breakout having the potential to become a near-addictive favorite with users for its unique way of allowing unique social interaction – set in the medieval times in an environment that’s not dating related but uniquely social, the news of the new ebook and platform is being met with serious enthusiasm.

“I’ve figured out a way to connect the consumer directly to the contractor for the first time in digital space,” commented Packard, Jr. “This gives Castle Breakout Room Escape true unlimited potential and may even ultimately change the service of the entire way apps of these kinds are structured. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

According to the Castle Breakout team, allows users to participate in a Virtual Castle Room Experience like no other while promoting themselves in a way that isn’t just fun, but that could have an impact and lead to interactions outside of the platform, since it reveals so much of their personality, ingenuity, and creativity during play. Being able to have rooms designed directly by developers adds to all of these aspects and is sure to skyrocket interest.

The experience is completely immersive and prices range from $50 a week for personal or small corporate exposure all the way up to $250 a week where this level of user can be assured thousands will be exposed to their personal or corporate “personality” each and every day.

For those interested in this exciting new concept skipping Packard Jr’s soon-to-be-released new book is not an option.

Michael S., from California, recently said, in a five-star review, “This sounds like the future of cool social gaming and I can’t wait to get in on the creative end. Bravo to the fresh minds who crafted this concept.”

To learn more be sure to visit and be one of the first to be able to order please visit https://crowdsourcinggame.lpages.co/crowdsourcing-a-room-escape-video-game.

About Castle Breakout

The escape game world has always been an exciting world to be a part of. People love a game that not only offers fun, but challenges their intellect as well. Couple this with an engaging back story and you have a winner! However, the world of escape games needed something fresh for a long time. Many of the ideas were tired versions of previous versions and the fans could tell. That’s when Cloudburst came into the scene.

We wanted to bring something different to the game; something exciting, challenging, interesting, and new. That’s how we dreamt up Falcrom Castle, the setting of Castle Breakout.

It’s new, fresh, and not-to-be missed.