Bon Jovi Promo Code: TicketDown Adds Promo Code for Bon Jovi "This House is Not For Sale" Tour Dates

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Bon Jovi concert tickets for their 2018 “This House Is Not for Sale” tour which gets underway on Wednesday, March 14th in Denver and culminates on Monday, May 14th.

Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, 2018. This iconic band has countless fans around the world. They will be re-releasing their most recent album, This House Is Not For Sale, with two new songs, “Walls” and “When We Were Us” in late February.

“This House Is Not for Sale” 2018 Tour Dates:

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Friday, March 16, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

Thursday, March 22, 2018 in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Friday, March 23, 2018 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Sunday, March 25, 2018 in New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Monday, March 26, 2018 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Monday, April 2, 2018 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Friday, April 20, 2018 in Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Chicago, IL at United Center

Saturday, April 28, 2018 in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in Allentown, PA at PPL Center

Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

Monday, May 7, 2018 in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Thursday, May 10, 2018 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Monday, May 14, 2018 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

