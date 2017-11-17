Bogey Golfer Handbook to Be Launched on Amazon Website

A unique approach to the field of golf with the newly launched Bogey Golfer Handbook

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) November 17th, 2017

All over the globe, sports is rightly considered a major avenue for attaining physical fitness and strength. Though varying degrees of strength training are required for various sports, it is an undisputable fact that virtually all outdoor sporting activities require an amount of strength training. It is in this general approach to the sport that a new handbook is launched particularly in the field of golf.

Golf: A simple four-letter words that many consider being another “four letter word”. If you’re not satisfied with your golf game, or tired of the continuous circle of conflicting advice, and you are ready to for a simple approach to an over completed game, The Bogey Golfer handbook written by Cary Davis and Jon Skaggs is a book worth reading.

There are hundreds of golf instruction books to choose from. All with their own ideas and messages but Cary Davis and Jon Skaggs separate themselves by speaking practically to the reader in their own words and unedited styles. The Bogey Golfer Handbook includes: access to instructional videos of our 3 Go to Shots, demonstrations of shots being executed from various lies and distances, two putting videos and email support from PGA Instructor Jon Skaggs. This unique approach helps the reader not only to understand the message through text and pictures but also from the videos made available.

This book is the new standard in assisting the average golfer to enjoy the great game of golf to its fullest. In this book, you will find comprehensive chapters on how to improve your golf game, step by step. There are many methods taught by the great instructors of today, but none get to the heart of the problem like this book does. It’s simple, follow the steps in the book and lower your scores.

The publication will be announced on November 1 and available on the website Bogeygolferhandbook.com and amazon.com for $14.95 plus shipping and on Kindle for $4.95. Each book purchasers will be given a $100 coupon towards our set of 3 GoTo wedges, an alignment Perfect Putter or a 1 or 2-day golf school in the city of Las Vegas when the Bogey golfer opens in 2018.

For more Enquiries, visit Bogeygolferhandbook.com or Amazon.com

About Bogey Golfer Handbook

The Bogey Golfer Handbook includes: access to instructional videos of our 3 Go to Shots, demonstrations of shots being executed from various lies and distances, two putting videos and email support from PGA Instructor Jon Skaggs.