Bodie Czeladka from Dilate Releases Tips on Email marketing

Perth, Australia (PRUnderground) November 8th, 2017

With E-mail Marketing gaining lot of traction in the recent months, a lot of people are riding its coat tails and thus a few doubts have arisen among people. Today Bodie Czeladka, Director and digital marketing strategist from Dilate answered the most common ones in company’s blog.

Mr. Czeladka adds that “E-mail Marketing is a simple tool and if used properly can generate a whole slew of new customers thus adding more people to your existing customer base, which in turn improves engagement of people and the E-mail Marketer on various fronts”.

E-mail is one of those tools which are often overlooked in the face of social media, but the truth of the matter is that it is a very competent tool which requires minimal set up cost and effort. E-mail is also preferred by many as they feel they are distracted by the clutter on Social Media. “To improve your subscriber count you have conduct a lot many activities that will bring about proper engagement from your customer base. One of the ways to get E-mail subscribers is to make a sign up form which should be displayed when a person visits your website. You can also offer discounts, giveaways and the like in order to get more e-mail subscribers.” Bodie mentions.

“In E-mail Marketing the concept of “Less is more” is Prevalent, meaning to say the people are happy only when they have to part with little information. Long sign up forms and multiple mandatory boxes will make the customer click off the page. So you have to make sure that the sign up form doesn’t contain boxes in which the customers have to put in sensitive information as this may make them avoid the site, thinking of it as a scam.” Mr. Bodie Czeladka from Dilate, SEO agency in Perth advises.

Any Marketing campaign undertaken should have measurable results and the same can be implied for E-mail marketing as well, the success of your E-mail marketing campaign all boils down to the analytics. To ensure the campaign success it should be backed by software with strong reporting capabilities so as to get a proper look and feel as to how the campaign is performing and if changes are to be made.

With the hype of social media looming over the Marketing campaigns many marketers tend to overlook the E-mail Marketing by thinking it has a less conversion ratio as compared to social media. But the truth is many people prefer to engage via E-mails as there is a lot of clutter among the various Social Media Platforms. Jacob Dunham, marketing director of a leading decor business says “E-mail Marketing helped his company generate more leads and has tripled their product sales in the past 2 quarters”.

Mr. Bodie Czeladka notes that “The best way to make your E-mail Marketing Interesting is to provide continuous value to your customers and by engaging them through polls, quizzes and surveys. If you keep bombarding the customers with the same mundane content your E-Mails will soon be heading to the Junk folder.”

