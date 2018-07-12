Boca Detox Center Announces the Opening of Executive Suites in Boca Raton

New Boca Raton Treatment Center Executive Suites Elevate The Experience Through Enhanced Amenities And Service

Boca Raton, Florida (PRUnderground) July 12th, 2018

Boca Detox Center is announcing the grand opening of their new Executive Suites. These suites elevate the detox experience through enhanced amenities and service. The Executive Suites offer greater privacy, comfort, and access appropriate not only for corporate executives, but to all those in need of highly amenitized detoxification services.

Boca Detox is a peaceful and beautiful locale for individuals to comfortably and safely eliminate dependence on substances, including drugs and alcohol. Their advanced luxury facility not only performs a medical detox but also prepares clients for the next level of appropriate care. Boca Detox recognizes that treatment is a big commitment and some clients often face additional challenges. In response to this need, the facility has further improved their detox services by designating areas specifically for individuals requiring enhanced levels of privacy and accessibility. For clients who require on-going contact with their business network and loved ones, Boca Detox Center is now highlighting their new Executive Suites, as a more comfortable detox option.

Executive Suites clients are not only permitted use of cell phones and laptops but receive special accommodations to manage their outside responsibilities. Clients experience enhanced concierge level services while detoxing in increased comfort, dignity and discretion. Executive Suites clients sojourn in private rooms with an elevated level of amenities including access to private bathrooms and a private executive lounge. Their experience is further differentiated through the delivery of a customized menu, master crafted by their classically trained, in-house chef. Chef Jose caters to specific dietary and culinary preferences of their Executive Suites clients’ palate. Essentially, it’s like detoxing in the comfort of one’s own residence.

Boca Detox Center clients travel from across the United States to experience a truly unique substance detox program with all the comforts of home. Boca Raton is a beautiful city with manicured landscaping, native vegetation, flowering plants, and towering palm trees. Boca offers local beaches and skirts more than two miles of beautiful sandy Atlantic Ocean shores.

Substance use disorders do not discriminate, and Boca Detox Center has found an unmet need in the community for addiction sufferers seeking a different, more private and comfortable detox experience. This experience is open to all who demand luxury, all while being medically monitored by a top notch medical staff, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For information regarding Boca Detox Center’s Executive Suites detoxification program, please contact the admissions department at 561.271.7612 or visit their website at: https://www.bocadetox.com/.