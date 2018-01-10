Bob Broschart Appointed Sr Director Technical Operations-Conquest Imaging to Build Probe Repair Lab

Conquest Imaging, ultrasound leader, announces the Robert Broschart as Senior Director of Technical Services to develop probe repair lab and portable depot repair lab.

Stockton, CA (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

Conquest Imaging, a national leader in refurbished ultrasound probes, parts, and service is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Broschart as Senior Director of Technical Operations. Broschart is currently overseeing the development of both a probe repair lab and portable depot repair lab at their newly acquired Fishers, Indiana facility.

Broschart, a highly-respected leader in ultrasound, has been in the medical equipment manufacturing industry for over 30 years. Most recently, Broschart served as Director of Operations with Acoustic Imaging Solutions until Conquest acquired AIS late last year. Prior to AIS, Broschart helped to launch Axess Ultrasound in 2005 and was responsible for revenue growth, probe research and development, technical operations, and oversaw the ISO 13485 certification and the Axess Ultrasound Technology Council until 2016. Prior to Axess Ultrasound, Bob served as executive vice president of sales and marketing for Sound Imaging, a multi-vendor ultrasound service company where he increased sales by more than 500 percent in just four years.

“It’s our vision to continue to extend the life of ultrasound systems and lower the total cost of ownership for healthcare facilities,” explains Mark Conrad, President and Co-founder. “The addition of Bob Broschart to our management team will allow us to broaden our in-house repair offerings and elevate quality standards to meet the demands on the healthcare imaging industry. By building a state-of-art repair facility for both probes and portable systems, we will align ourselves to compete more successfully in quality and price.”

Conquest Imaging has been successfully offering probe repair and portable system repair for several years and with the addition of the repair labs, will be able to reduce the cost and increase the level of consistent quality. Adhering to Conquest’s Quality Assurance 360 standards, the new facility will administer the Quality Management System that allows Conquest to offer its best-in-class warranty.

About Conquest Imaging

Founded in 2000, Conquest Imaging has been leading the reconditioned ultrasound parts and probes industry, offering training, service, expertise and programs that enable healthcare delivery systems of all sizes to achieve greater efficiencies, lower cost of ownership and reliable patient care. What sets Conquest apart is their Quality Assurance 360 Process (QMS), bringing longer warranties and lower failure rates. Conquest Imaging’s systems are ISO 9001:2008 certified. Learn more by visiting conquestimaging.com, LinkedIn, Vimeo.com/conquestimaging, Twitter.com/conquestimaging and Facebook.com/conquestimaging or contact 866.900.9404.