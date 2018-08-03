BMS Introduces the BMA-7100 Tracking Antenna System

BMS is pleased to announce the release of the BMA-7100 Tracking Antenna System. This product provides continuous 360° azimuth target tracking and incorporates a fully integrated controller, GPS receiver, and multi-band tracking receiver, all controlled through a single Ethernet connection. When coupled with the Multi-Control Point-Plus™ Windows application, the system offers a comprehensive, flexible, and powerful tool for long range air-to-ground communications.

Poway, CA (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

BMS is pleased to announce the release of the BMA-7100 Tracking Antenna System. This product provides continuous 360° azimuth target tracking and incorporates a fully integrated controller, GPS receiver, and multi-band tracking receiver, all controlled through a single Ethernet connection. When coupled with the Multi-Control Point-Plus™ Windows application, the system offers a comprehensive, flexible, and powerful tool for long range air-to-ground communications. Recent field testing at customer sites have proven extremely accurate tracking in both GPS and pseudo-monopulse tracking modes at a range of well beyond 100 miles.

BMS has delivered the first set of BMA-7100 trackers that have been deployed in support of the Egyptian Army border security operations with overwhelming success.

Highlighted features include:

– Encoder accuracy of 0.0001856°. The BMA-7100 is perfect for pointing even high frequency, high gain reflectors with accurate and repeatable results.

– Dual harmonic drives with zero backlash, reduced weight and size, and brushless AZ and EL servo motors. The BMA-7100 load capacity exceeds 300 lbs.

– Available in a variety of bands in both single and dual band modes.

– Capable of tracking in GPS mode as well as pseudo-monopulse RF tracking with optional BMRT-4B tracking receiver.

– Capability of aiming up to a six foot diameter reflector. The unit is perfect for establishing any medium to long distance terrestrial airborne datalink.

Optional upgrades include:

o Tactical stabilization for communications on the move (COTM)

o Upgrade for corrosive or marine/shipboard environment

o Dual channel rotary joint

o Low torque/high speed elevation control

o BMRT-4B tracking receiver to allow pseudo-monopulse tracking

When combined with BMS Solutions’ STS-E duplex data radio the BMA-7100 will be an economical and high-quality commercial alternative to bespoke ITAR digital data links.

About Broadcast Microwave Services

Headquartered in Poway, CA with a sales and service center in Germany,

BMS is the recognized leader in professional wireless video solutions with

over 35 years’ experience providing flexible and robust wireless video

systems for the broadcast industry. BMS delivers a portfolio of leadingedge

systems that serve a diverse and professional customer base. The

Company’s reputation for cutting edge wireless products and premier

customer service has established BMS as the leader in professional realtime

wireless video.