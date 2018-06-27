bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of San Antonio is committed to keeping citizens informed on any change in plumbing matters in their city. One of these matters is contaminants.

San Antonio, TX (PRUnderground) June 27th, 2018

Although not physically harmful, hard water is an irritating and often unavoidable issue that a homeowner will likely deal with at some point. “Hard” water means there is a large amount of magnesium and calcium within the water, which can cause scale buildup and mineral deposits, dry hair and skin, and visible stains in sinks and bathtubs.

But minerals are not the only thing in drinking water in San Antonio, TX. Residents of the area might also be dealing with eight contaminants that exceed health guidelines according to the Environmental Working Group by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Contaminants include an arrae of microbial contaminants, inorganic contaminants, presticides, organic chemical contaminants, and radioactive cnotaminants.

Fortunately, for the residents of San Antonio who do have hard water and contaminants, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of San Antonio is available to provide a water softening solution to alleviate the effects that hard water has on both citizens and bathroom fixtures.

Before purchasing, it’s important that a homeowner has all of the facts from a trustworthy, professional source. bluefrog Plumbing + Drain has developed an article for their San Antonio-based network that also includes a helpful infographic to highlight important information about why a water softener is a necessary addition to their homes, as well as everything you need to know about these eight contaminants.

To view this article, go to the bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of San Antonio website where you can also download the infographic for additional facts and tips on how to combat hard water in San Antonio, Texas.

