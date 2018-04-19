bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Central Connecticut Launches New Website

New website reinforces bluefrog’s Plumbing + Drain’s commitment to helping Central Connecticut area with both residential and commercial plumbing needs.

Wallingford, CT (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain is excited to announce the launch of a new website for bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Central Connecticut, to educate and engage residents on the residential and commercial plumbing services offered in Wallingford and the surrounding areas.

The new website (www.bluefrogplumbingcentralct.com) reflects bluefrog Plumbing + Drain’s position as a leading provider of plumbing services. The site offers improved navigation, downloadable coupons for a variety of plumbing services and more.

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Central Connecticut provides a range of plumbing services to a diverse client base for both commercial and residential properties. They want people living in Central Connecticut to feel certain they can rely on them for all their plumbing needs. Between family life and a career, the last thing you need to worry about is a plumbing problem.

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Central Connecticut has reigned as the number one plumbing repair service due to their attention to detail, advanced level of expertise, and top of the line equipment. You can trust them to assist you efficiently with a wide array of plumbing needs, which are made available to clients on an around-the-clock basis, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Central Connecticut technicians are highly trained to handle all types of problems, including drain cleaning service, water heater installation repair, and much more. Whatever you’re up against, you can be sure that when you call, they’ll provide a quick solution. Their technicians are fully licensed and have the training and experience needed to solve any plumbing problem.

The new website is modern, informative and will provide bluefrog Plumbing + Drain’s customers and the community with the support they might require when an emergency plumbing issue strikes.

For more information about the company or a no-obligation free estimate, visit their website at www.bluefrogplumbingcentralct.com.

About bluefrog Plumbing + Drain

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain is proud to serve our customers with excellence! We service both residential and commercial clients nationwide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. No matter when they need us, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain will be there! Customers rely on us for excellence in service and upholding our commitment to being the best. We are proud to earn their trust, and to keep it. Our premium plumbing services are the best in the industry.