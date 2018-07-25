bluefrog of Scottsdale Releases Infographic on Hard Water and Contaminant Levels

This infographic by bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Scottsdale aims to be a resource for homeowners in the Scottsdale area so they can be aware of what’s in their water and take charge of their own personal supply.

Scottsdale, AZ (PRUnderground) July 25th, 2018

In this four-page downloadable infographic, Arizona’s bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Scottsdale lays out what exactly is in a resident’s water, providing them the full transparency they deserve.

Scottsdale is prone to hard water, meaning there are high amounts of calcium and magnesium among other elements within the water that can cause significant reactions for residents and in plumbing systems. Hard water is drying to hair and skin due to the unnatural amount of these minerals. It also creates a visible film on bathroom fixtures that is difficult to clean. Internally, in extreme cases, hard water can lead to mineral build up in plumbing systems, clogging drains and pipes.

In this infographic, residents are made aware of additional contaminants that can be found in their water, potentially affecting its taste and smell. These contaminants include traces of various inorganic materials including microbials, metals, pesticides, and radioactive contaminants.

Accompanying the infographic is a detailed analysis of the specific contaminants found in the area’s communal drinking water, which should be addressed as they violate major health guidelines.

The team at bluefrog Plumbing + Drain of Scottsdale wants residents to be fully informed about these important matters, and to educate them on the hard water and water filtration solutions available to homeowners throughout the area. Call 602-362-9165 to set up a consultation or schedule a visit online today.

