Bluebird Homecare Expands Service to Charlotte Area

Bluebird Homecare, the award-winning provider of private duty homecare solutions, is expanding to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Bluebird Homecare, a Nashville-based home care organization operating in the Midwest and Southeast, will provide high-quality homecare in the Charlotte area as its sixth location under the Bluebird umbrella.

“I’m pleased to expand our organization with a Charlotte-area care team that shares our deep commitment to high-quality care and client satisfaction,” Bluebird Homecare Chairman and CEO Stuart Brunson says. “We are excited about the opportunities that this launch presents for us and for those who need our services in the Charlotte community.”

Bluebird is currently serving and satisfying customers in the metro areas of Atlanta, Birmingham, Ft. Worth, Louisville, and St. Louis, with headquarters located in Nashville. The company, led by industry veteran Brunson, offers non-medical, in-home care solutions for seniors and enjoys a 97% customer satisfaction rate.

Bluebird’s expansion and success is in large part due to the quality of its caregivers, who are thoroughly screened, then compensated with an industry-leading pay and benefits structure. Brunson believes it’s a differentiator for customers and caregivers in a growth industry due to an aging United States populace.

“We think the quality of care is inextricably linked to the quality of caregiver,” Brunson said. “We want to hire people who want to care for people, rather than people who simply want to earn a paycheck.”

Managing operations for the Charlotte location as Regional Director is Ashley Bejte, LPN. Bejte has over 22 years of experience in skilled nursing, hospice home health and assisted living.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to connect highly qualified caregivers with families, friends and loved ones who need in-home care in the Charlotte area,” Bejte says.

Bluebird provides home care at flexible engagement lengths and levels of need. Services include Dementia/Alzheimer’s care, Parkinson’s care, developmental disabilities care, personal health and hygiene assistance, meal preparation, laundry and light housekeeping, and more. A comprehensive list can be found here.

For further information or to explore a care engagement, visit bluebirdhomecare.com and contact the company.

About Bluebird Homecare

At Bluebird Homecare, we are dedicated to providing high quality, in-home care at an affordable price to families and individuals who expect the best. Our company has a 28-year history of doing this — and today we enjoy a remarkable 97% client satisfaction rate.