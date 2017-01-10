Blueberry Business Group Ltd. Announces Growth Engine Academy for Food Industry Companies

Blueberry Business Group Ltd. has announced the formation of The Growth Engine Academy for food industry manufacturers and processors, supermarket retailers, foodservice distributors and national restaurant chains.

Blueberry states that the current financial and operating conditions of many mainstream food industry companies reflect a tenuous position when measured against their potential for growth.

“The challenge is daunting,” said Debra Bachar, Blueberry President. “Despite offering great products and services, their core growth engines are not longer a fit for evolving conditions. We developed the Growth Engine Academy to facilitate an inclusive, systematic way for CEOs and their leadership teams to create unique new forms of value for customers, supported by sound business logic for their organizations.”

Launching February 1, 2017, the Academy will use design thinking protocols and visual modeling tools to identify a wide range of precipitating conditions that signal the next waves of opportunity.

Asserting that industry consolidation and other traditional growth tactics have created homogenized groups of organizations each resembling one another, Blueberry says that a rigorous new approach is needed for food industry companies that want to differentiate and accelerate results.

Bill Pierrakeas, associate and senior advisor with Blueberry, observes, “While a few will make headlines in 2017, acquisitive strategies have generally run their course. The pool of high value targets has compressed and limited value is reported in post-deal quarters. The Academy will facilitate the hard work by executive teams to discover opportunities not yet in the mainstream as powerful new growth engines for their organizations.”

Blueberry believes that the staying power of any food industry company is based on seizing opportunities that are still hidden or abstract.

“The Growth Engine Academy goes beyond new product development, mobile apps, or e-commerce,” adds Debra. “As industry experts, our rigorous approach facilitates growth engine design from the broadest range of vantage points to help organizations lock in customers and investors over the longer term.”

Interested executives may visit www.blueberrybusinessgroup.com for more information or contact Debra Bachar via information cited below.

About Blueberry Business Group Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Blueberry Business Group Ltd. is a boutique advisory firm exclusively focused on food and consumer packaged goods companies in the retail and foodservice industries. Services include revenue strategies, cost efficiencies, post-acquisition integration and advisory board.

