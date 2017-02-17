Blue Mountain Psychiatry Continues to Excel as Local Medical Provider

Local psychiatric practice now offers three locations and expanding services

(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017

The team at Blue Mountain Psychiatry is continuing its tradition of excellence in 2017 with the expansion of services offered through its three locations.

Blue Mountain Psychiatry has just announced that it will be offering a brand new treatment called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or dTMS. This safe, effective treatment can be used to combat major depressive disorder (MDD). For the many patients who find no relief or improvement from anti-depressant pharmaceutical drugs, dTMS offers a viable solution. Blue Mountain Psychiatry is offering dTMS in its Easton and Stroudsburg locations.

Currently, the practice is serving patients from three locations. Its Easton location can be found at 241 North 13th Street in Easton and has been open since July 2016. Patients can enjoy evening hours, therapy appointments, and dTMS.

At the Palmerton Health Campus office, located at 217 Franklin Ave. Suite 106, psychiatric, counseling, and substance abuse services are available.

The Stroudsburg office at 564 Main St. Suite 3 opened in February 2017, offering psychiatric and drug and alcohol treatment services, as well as dTMS.

In addition to offering services through their three locations, Blue Mountain Psychiatry is a medical services provider at Easton Hospital Older Adult Unit. The practice has been a medical provider since the unit opened in 2015, and new services, such as inpatient dTMS and electro-convulsive treatments, will soon be available there.

While Blue Mountain Psychiatry offers inpatient and on-site appointments, the practice has committed to offering leading-edge services by way of telepsychiatry . To provide secure, safe telepsychiatry services, the practice only offers such appointments via HIPAA compliant secure video connection. Blue Mountain Psychiatry proudly accepts insurance and out of pocket payments for their premier telepsychiatry services.

The team at Blue Mountain Psychiatry is led by Chief Physician Muhamad Aly Rifai, MD. Rifai is a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology, Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and Rifai serves as a medical director at Easton Hospital Older Adult Unit.

Currently, Blue Mountain Psychiatry is working with local professionals and colleagues who are interested in learning more about dTMS. An upcoming open house will be held on March 3, 2017, and will offer an inside perspective of how dTMS can be used for the treatment of depression. Details can be found by contacting the practice.

More information about the practice is available at http://www.bluepsychiatry.org/ .

