Blue Fountain Media’s Internet Privacy Poll Reveals Consumers Value Online Conveniences Over Privacy

When It Comes to Privacy: Only 4% Trust Facebook –

Only 3% Trust Search Engines –

Only 18% Trust Retail Sites

New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 18th, 2018

In light of recent data breaches coming from social media giants Facebook and Google, Blue Fountain Media, a leading digital marketing agency, conducted an online survey asking consumers, How Much Do You Value Internet Privacy? Today, the agency is releasing results showing that an overwhelming 90 percent of respondents are concerned about their online security.

Despite consumers’ concern over online security, the survey results reveal participants do very little to safeguard their information online, especially if doing so comes at the cost of convenience and time. In fact, 60 percent download apps without reading terms and conditions and close to one in five (17 percent) report that they’ll keep an app they like, even if it does breach their privacy by tracking their whereabouts.

Here are some key findings of the survey:

28 percent of those polled feel hopeless that there is anything they can do about privacy breaches on the internet.

Even though 81 percent of the population in the United States have a social networking profile, according to this survey, only 4 percent report trusting social media sites. Only 3 percent trust search engines for protecting personal data.

Almost two-thirds (60 percent) of those polled download apps without reading the terms and conditions.

If respondents found out their favorite app tracked their whereabouts, only 33 percent say they would delete it with more than half saying it would depend how much they need the app.

Only 27 percent of those polled would give up privacy for internet speed. 73 percent said privacy is more important (And yet almost 2/3 of these same people download apps without reading terms that may give up their rights to privacy!).

Even though consumers spend 410 billion on ecommerce, this survey reveals only 18 percent of those surveyed say they are “very confident” when it comes to trusting retails sites with their personal information. And over half (54 percent) reported feeling less secure purchasing from online retailers after reading about online breaches.

When it comes to being more secure online, over half revealed they clear their browser and delete cookies, but when it comes to more effective security, like signing up for a protective service, only 17 percent have done so. 16 percent report taking NO steps to protect their security at all.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of those surveyed were actually unaware of new regulations coming on May 25th to help protect their privacy. 23 percent reported looking forward to learning what companies know about them.

“The survey shows that while people are concerned about how privacy and their personal information are being handled on the Internet, they really don’t feel empowered to do anything about it,” said Brian Byer, Vice President Content and Commerce Practice Lead at Blue Fountain Media. “The irony is, almost two-thirds (63%) don’t think companies having their personal information leads to a better, more personalized, on-line experience at all; the chief reason companies like Facebook say they want the information in the first place.”

Starting May 25th, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will take effect, requiring all businesses that wish to operate and serve in the EU states to be compliant. Luckily for consumers, a top priority of the GDPR is to ensure the integrity of personal date for individuals; consumers can expect that as a result, organizations connected to the personal data of individuals in the EU may have to rethink and potentially change how they gather, store and process information for business operations.

With 90 percent of those polled concerned about their online security, hopefully the upcoming regulation will help restore consumers’ lack of trust.

The survey was conducted in May 2018, polling over 1,000 18 – 44 year olds on SurveyMonkey.

