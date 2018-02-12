Blue Fountain Media Scores Top Honors At 2018 AVA Digital Awards

New York’s Leading Digital Marketing Agency Wins Platinum and Gold Awards for Performance Website Redesigns

New York, NY (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

Blue Fountain Media, a Pactera Digital Company and one of the leading digital agencies in NYC, announced today it received two prestigious awards from the AVA, an international competition that recognizes creative excellence in concept, direction, design and production of digital communication.

Blue Fountain Media was awarded AVA’s highest honor – the 2018 AVA Digital Platinum Award for Best B2B website for their design work for AbelCine, the largest and most well respected sales, rental, and service companies in the film industry. AbelCine partnered with Blue Fountain Media to plan, design and develop a new website that allows their customers to purchase and rent products from their vast product catalog, sign up for educational services in multiple cities, and manage all aspects of their relationship with AbelCine without compromising the expertise and excellent customer service experience that they are known for industry-wide.

Blue Fountain Media also won an AVA Gold Award for best website for a non-profit group for the redesign of CSA Group’s corporate website. CSA Group is a global provider of safety standards, testing, inspection and certification services for a vast array of products, and a leader in safety and environmental certification for Canada and the US. The new website, developed by Blue Fountain Media, showcases CSA Group as a global industry leader, and provides an outstanding user experience for all audience segments.

“Providing our clients with stunning digital platforms that get results is our primary goal at Blue Fountain Media,” says Vice President of Business Development Brian Byer. “To have our work then be recognized by AVA is truly a special honor and validation that we’re doing things right.”

About Blue Fountain Media

Blue Fountain Media is a Pactera Digital Company, is a New York-based digital agency specializing in growing brands online through custom website design, results-driven digital marketing and mobile application development for both B2B and B2C companies. Across all industries, spanning start-up to enterprise, Blue Fountain Media helps generate more leads and increased brand recognition through effective websites and online marketing.