BlockPool – Blockchain Business Solutions

BlockPool, registered in London, is a blockchain based project focused on assisting businesses (or projects) in integrating into decentralized technology.

Businesses and projects, of all shapes and sizes, will be able to issue their own token on the BlockPool network. These tokens can be customized to fit that businesses unique needs. For example, an interesting feature is its ability to have a private, or public blockchain. Furthermore, these “side chains” on the BlockPool network can share private information with each other whilst retaining complete control over its own side chain. Datasets can be easily shared which will allow speedy transactions between businesses.

“BLOCKPOOL is a pool of blockchain based solutions for multiple business verticals. We deliver real world B2B solutions for a diverse portfolio of clients including but not limited to: Arts & Media, Fintech, Brands, Music & Sports applications”. – BlockPool website.

With the business world constantly evolving, blockchain technology has suddenly become a useful tool to fund projects. Within the world of Bitcoin, these funding campaigns are called ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings). As the blockchain is international, people from all around the world can crowdfund projects using Bitcoin and other popular alternative coins like Ethereum and WAVES. BlockPool will make it simple to fund projects on it’s network. Usually, after the campaign is finished, the coins are distributed amongst those who participated in the campaign. Token holders may receive benefits, such as buybacks, profit-sharing or discounts.

Being that BlockPool is a blockchain itself, investors can also hold buy BLP and receive a proportion of the net profit via a revenue sharing program.

BlockPool is indeed paving the way for the future. Traditional crowdfunding platforms, like Kickstarter, must be concerned at the growing competition within the blockchain sphere. Never before has there been a solution where a project or business is able to have a privatised blockchain at the click on a button.

For information on BlockPool, go to https://blockpool.io/.

