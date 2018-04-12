Blockchain London Conference arrives in Olympia London, don’t miss out!

The Blockchain London Conference will arrive in Olympia London next week for the first leg of the 2018 World Series. The world’s largest blockchain event will be co-located with the AI and IoT Tech expo and is set to have 14,000 attendees, 500+ speakers and 250+ exhibitors. Registration will open at 8am on Wednesday 18th April, Olympia London.

Event attendees can expect to meet with like-minded individuals and exhibitors such as IBM, BrandShield, Bitfury, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Stratis and XcelTrip in a series of networking opportunities, that are included in a paid pass. The first evening of the show will host a networking party at Under The Bridge, starting at 6.30pm. Alongside a VIP lounge to connect with other attendees, there is also an event app where you are able to contact all attendees at the expo and plan meetings.

The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

Neil Marshall, Global Director at Coca Cola

Jeremy Millar, Founding board member at Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd’s Register

Richard Kastelein, Founder and Publisher at Blockchain News

Nicola McCheyne, Head of Ideas Lab at Centrica

Jo-Jo Hubbard, COO and Co-founder at Electron

Roberto Garcia, Head of Blockchain IT at Santander

Mark Simpson, Distinguished Engineer, Innovation Engineering at RBS

Nigel Collett, Director IT Strategy at BC Ferries

Julian Gray, Technology Director and BP

Boris Spremo, Blockchain Innovation at BNY Mellon

There is under a week left to register for the event, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Amsterdam Blockchain Conference will also take place at RAI, Amsterdam on 27-28 June 2018, alongside the exciting announcement of the Blockchain Awards, taking place during the first evening of Amsterdam. San Francisco Blockchain Conference will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley on 28-29 November 2018.

