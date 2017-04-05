Blockchain Financial Services Startup Humaniq to Launch ICO April 6, 2017

Blockchain banking app Humaniq is launching their ICO on April 6th, which will run through April 26th.

Luxembourg (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

Blockchain banking app Humaniq is launching their ICO on April 6th, which will run through April 26th. Humaniq is an iOS and Android-based banking 4.0 app that uses biometric ID to set up new accounts and verify transactions, and will target the two billion people globally who do not have access to formal banking services. Humaniq has received over 1000 inquiries from potential investors and is currently testing the 2nd iteration of their mobile financial services app. Pre-order reservations have totaled more than 600 BTC so far.

The ICO begins at 00:00 CET on 6 April, 2017, and for the first 48 hours there will be a bonus of 49.9 per cent for early investors. From 8-14 April the bonus will be 25 per cent, and finally 12.5 per cent from 15-21 April. The ICO ends at 23:59 CET on April 26th. The key holders for the ICO will be Alex Fork, George Basiladze, and Bitcointalk user BTCsec.

Humaniq was founded in 2016 by Alex Fork, after discussions with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Along with information gained from panels he attended at a U.N. conference, Alex understood there was a need and a market for Humaniq. After forming the initial team, a successful pre-ICO crowdsale was held in December, which generated over $110,000.

Humaniq solves the issue of people from emerging economies not being connected to the power of the global economy. The app will allow users to sign up without providing formal documentation or needing to visit a bank branch by using cutting-edge biometric technology on a smartphone. Users will be able to earn money by performing services for other users, and then convert this money into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ether, or utilize mobile cashiers to exchange Humaniq tokens (HMQ) for local currency. The suite of planned services also includes P2P loans, small business loans, insurance, cryptopensions, and document security.

Previous cryptocurrency projects have suffered from an unequal disbursement mechanism for distribution of tokens, leading to great inequality. Individual users who mined bitcoins early were able to obtain plentiful tokens with personal computers, but proof of work mining is now dominated by collectives who command staggering computational power. Individuals who are late to the bitcoin game cannot realistically generate their own tokens. Humaniq solves this by limiting the number of coins that individual users can produce. Users can earn tokens by doing actions, but these actions are limited to what you can achieve by one person using the app, which is being referred to as Proof of Face, since the app uses facial recognition technology.

To encourage adoption of the network, users will be educated by regional ambassadors in the methods of making money through the app. New users will be able to buy cheap android phones for as little as $10 and then earn the money back within one or two weeks of performing tasks for outsourcing firms through the Humaniq app.

Humaniq Leadership Team

Alex Fork, who is the head of futurefintech.org, and blockchain.community board member.

Dinis Guarda – Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Board of Directors, UK at Humaniq

Richard Kastelein, Interim CMO – Director at Blockchain Partners and CryptoAlchemy, Publisher of Blockchain News and founder of ICO event CryptoFinancing Conference.

Alakanani Itireleng, director of the Satoshicentre in Botswana, head of Humaniq’s regional ambassador program, and one of the leading voices for Bitcoin in Africa.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s main goal is to create an Ethereum Blockchain based financial services app that will bring mobile banking to an audience of two billion people who currently don’t have access to non-exploitive financial services. In addition to providing financial services, the app will also act as the infrastructure backbone for 3rd party services to plug into, such as insurance providers, p2p lenders, and data security firms.

