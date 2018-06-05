Blockchain Expo; IBM Blockchain host free workshop at Blockchain Amsterdam Conference

Blockchain Expo Europe, will be at RAI, Amsterdam 27-28 June 2018. It has been announced that IBM Blockchain will be holding a free workshop ‘Build your own Blockchain Application in less than an hour’ during the first day of the conference, 27th June. The workshop will be hosted by Edward Ciggaar, Developer Ecosystem Group at IBM, within the Developing Blockchain Applications track which is a free track.

There are limited free tickets available to attend the conference and the workshop: https://gateway.blockchain-expo.com/europe/free-expo-pass/register/

Free event passes can also expect to meet with over 8,000 + like-minded individuals, 300+ exhibitors such as IBM, HedPay, Stratis, XcelTrip and Bitfury in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

John McClean, VP Global Blockchain Labs Engagement, Industry Platform at IBM

Dermot O’Gorman, CEO at WWF

Nikos Skarlatos, Supply Chain Service Lead at Nike

Duco Drenth, Director new technologies at Dietsmann

Kapil Dhar, Lead Digital Business Architect and Analyst at Lloyd’s Banking Group

Carlos Kuchkovsky, CTO at BBVA

Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd’s Register

Thomas Power, Board member at 9 Spokes

Richard Kastelein, Founder and Publisher at Blockchain News

Richard Crook, Head of Emerging Technology at The Royal Bank of Scotland

Sandra Alfonso Cagigas, Head of Digital Market Transformation, Endesa S.A. Grupo Enel

In order to attend the Blockchain Awards during the first evening of the conference and have access to all the blockchain tracks and the networking app, upgrade your ticket here: https://gateway.blockchain-expo.com/europe/central-grid/register/

Further information on the Blockchain Europe Expo can be found here: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/

