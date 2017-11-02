Blockchain Expo hosts Silicon Valley Start-ups

Silicon Valley’s most promising start-ups will pitch their upcoming ICOs at Blockchain Expo North America, taking place on November 29-30.

Silicon Valley, CA (PRUnderground) November 2nd, 2017

As part of Blockchain Expo’s upcoming North America show, some of Silicon Valley’s most promising start-ups will be demonstrating their products and services in a series of ICO pitches.

The pitches will run as part of the ICOs, Tokens and Cryptofinance track, where paid delegates can see industry leaders talk about topics ranging from regulation and creating an attractive ICO, to the future of cryptofinance.

Amongst those speaking is World Wi-Fi – a global network of homeowners sharing access to their internet router in exchange for tokens generated from businesses advertising to users.

Doing so reduces the cost for local authorities providing community wireless internet networks, and the cost burden associated with owning a wi-fi router. Starting in European markets, World Wi-Fi plan on having 350,000 wi-fi points by the end of 2018.

World Wi-Fi will be taking to the stage in the ICOs, Tokens and Cryptofinance conference track on November 29, to introduce their service to delegates ahead of their ICO scheduled for early February 2018. Find out more at – http://worldwifi.io.

Also speaking is STK Global Payments, a cryptocurrency technology solution aimed at transforming traditional commerce worldwide, and the issuer of the STK token.

While cryptocurrency is not yet mainstream, giving retailers the ability to accept cryptocurrencies at point-of-sale, and offering consumers the ability to store and use cryptocurrencies, is believed to increase its adoption.

“Part of our mission at STK is to provide a financial platform that is universally accessible, regardless of country or currency,” said Miro Pavletic, Director of STK Global Payments. “The STK token is the first cryptocurrency with a working prototype to enable instant, contactless payments at point-of-sale, anywhere in the world.”

STK will be showcasing their business as part of the free ICOs & Blockchain Technologies track. STK Token is on pre-sale until November 12, then public sale until November 24. Find out more at – https://stktoken.com/.

Blockchain Expo will be at Santa Clara Convention Center on November 29-30, 2017, for two days of keynotes, panels and case studies. Speakers include IBM, GE, Pfizer, Wells Fargo and Red Bull Media Studios.

To find out more about the event, and to book your place, visit https://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica.

About Blockchain Expo

Blockchain Expo brings together industry leaders within finance, insurance, energy, and more. Taking to Santa Clara, London, and Europe, delegates are invited to attend keynotes, panels and case studies, as well as explore the exhibition hall. Co-located with sister events AI Expo and IoT Expo, Blockchain Expo is a fantastic environment for networking and learning about the most disruptive technologies.