Blockchain Expo and Conference arrives in Berlin this June

(PRUnderground) February 28th, 2017

The leading Blockchain conference, Blockchain Expo, arrives in Berlin on 1-2 June, offering free registration for the exhibition with over 50 exhibitors to network with. Following on from January’s successful Blockchain Expo in London, which attracted over 1500 people, the Berlin show looks to build on this success.

Blockchain Expo Europe – Estrel, Berlin, 1-2 June 2017 – www.blockchain-expo.com/europe

The program for Berlin has been updated, with the Blockchain for Industry track playing host to more case studies and examples of the impact blockchain is having on transforming healthcare, music, real estate and banking industries, to mention but a few. The Blockchain Technologies stage will again showcase some of the most innovative start-ups, as well as featuring investment fund holder panels and more.

Featured speakers for Berlin 2017 include:

– Achim Jedelsky, Head of Processes/IT, Daimler Real Estate

– Jesus del Valle, Deputy Director. Head, M&S IT Intrapreneurship & Innovation, Bayer

– Dirk Vollmann, Head of Customer Onboarding, BMW Group

– Sönke Bartling, Senior Scientist, dkfz – German Cancer Research Center

– Jacob Bejoy, Head of Group Treasury Operations, BPO & Technology, Deutsche Post DHL

– Bruce Pon, Founder/CEO, BigchainDB

– Francois Sonnet, Co-founder, Solarcoin

– Alex von Frankenberg, Managing Director, High-Tech Gründerfonds GmbH

– Stephan Tual, Founder & COO, Slock.it

The first edition of Blockchain Expo Europe will feature more than 20 sessions and 60+ speakers, exploring the blockchain environment across industry, as well as networking opportunities to build partnerships in the blockchain space. The event is co-hosted with IoT Tech Expo and AI Expo, with more than 5,000 attendees and 180+ exhibitors across the two shows, covering a variety of subjects in the ecosystems of internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Early-bird rates are now available until 31st March with Free Expo passes also available. To find out more, visit:

– Europe – Berlin, 1-2 June – www.blockchain-expo.com/europe

The final show of the 2017 series takes place in Santa Clara in November:

– North America – Santa Clara, 29-30 November – www.blockchain-expo.com/northamerica

Blockchain Expo is set to take place in Berlin and Santa Clara in 2017. Both events will bring together in excess of 1500 attendees and 60+ speakers for two days of world-class content delivered from leading brands embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain technologies.

The conferences are presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging blockchain space.

About TechForge Media Ltd.

Blockchain Expo is the leading Blockchain Conference and Exhibition in London, Berlin and Santa Clara. The conference is presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging Blockchain space.